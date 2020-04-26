Man City clauses could force Chelsea and Man United to pay considerably more for Jadon Sancho

A couple of clauses in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho’s transfer deal from Manchester City could see the Citizens pocket a cool sum of money and provoke a bidding war between Chelsea and Manchester United, according to a report in the Sun.

According to the report, both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Sancho from Dortmund with £100m being touted as the transfer fee for the 20-year-old winger.

However, Manchester City have a couple of clauses as part of the deal that took Sancho to Dortmund that could see the Citizens benefit from the transfer of Sancho.

According to the deal, City will earn 15 per cent of the transfer fee when Dortmund sell Sancho and another clause states that City will have to be informed if any offer for Sancho comes from a club in the UK.

This means that should City make a sly bid for Sancho after being informed of either Chelsea or Manchester United’s offers, it could send Sancho’s price through the roof while City pocket 15 per cent of the deal.

At the moment, Sancho remains a Dortmund player and City stand to earn £15m should his transfer fee cost £100m.

However, City could manipulate the deal by making a bid and earn an even higher amount should his transfer fee go beyond £100m.