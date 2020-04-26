Manchester United are reportedly on the ‘cusp’ of completing the £100million transfer of Jadon Sancho.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who suggest Dortmund are edging closer to selling Sancho to Man Utd, with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka potentially lined up as a replacement.

Saka, 18, has shone as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League this season, and despite largely playing as a makeshift left-back, he is more naturally an attacking midfield player or winger.

This could mean Saka is an ideal signing to replace Sancho if he does end up leaving for Old Trafford, but Gunners fans will obviously be hoping this does not come to pass.

The teenager may well look at Sancho’s development during his time in Germany and see Dortmund as an ideal club for him to join in a bid to improve and develop in the years to come.

Arsenal have often lost their best players to Europe’s giants, and they’re in a weak position here as Saka edges towards the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

United fans will no doubt feel pretty smug if they can secure the signing of a world class talent like Sancho and then hurt their rivals in the process.