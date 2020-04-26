Man United’s Sergio Romero tests negative for Coronavirus after two-week quarantine

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was tested for coronavirus after two weeks in quarantine in Argentina, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Argentine goalkeeper tested negative for the virus but was forced to remain seated on his flight to Buenos Aries for the entire duration of the 14-hour flight, due to coronavirus fears.

The United number 2 goalkeeper was then forced to spend fourteen days self-isolating in his hotel in Buenos Aires waiting for his test results and was made to wait a further three days before he was allowed to travel back home to see his family.

Speaking about his experience as quoted in the Mirror, Romero said:

“I came back to Argentina on March 22.”

“I did my travelling, which was really, really hard, because I went in a car from Manchester to London.”

“After that I took a plane from London to Paris. Not many people were in the airport, but all the people were keeping a safe distance from each other.”

“All of the people were looking nervous or badly to the other people, because sometimes someone does this [sneezes].”

“Maybe they didn’t have anything, but the people looked a bit strange [at them] and took their distance.”

“In the plane, I flew Paris to Buenos Aires, 14 hours. I just sit my body in the plan and I don’t move for 14 hours. I don’t eat, I don’t go to the toilet, because you never know how is the people.”

“When I arrived in Argentina, I was in a hotel for 14 days in the centre, because many people, when we come back from Europe, we need to stay in quarantine alone.”

“I stayed for two weeks there and, after two weeks, they did the test in my nose and my mouth and I waited three more days in the hotel and, after the result is negative, I came to my house with my family.”

The disruption caused by the coronavirus has afflicted many across the world and the 33-year-old Romero’s experience is another account of how the deadly virus has impacted people around the globe.

However, it is certainly good news that the goalkeeper has tested negative for the virus and that he was allowed to return home to spend time with his family in time as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc worldwide.