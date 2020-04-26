Manchester United always seem to be major players in the transfer market, and even the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t look like putting a stop to that.

Here’s the latest Man Utd transfer gossip doing the rounds, with the usual big names seemingly on the agenda for Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Firstly, there’s a blast from the past as United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is talked up for a potential Old Trafford return.

Guillem Balague has discussed the prospect of this move, saying: “Interestingly I was told by a director of football of a top club in Europe: ‘How about if Manchester United decide to go for him?’

“And I said: ‘No, that cannot be possible, they actually are putting the money somewhere else, they are looking for a different type of player’.

“But he told me: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’.”

Another Portuguese talent being linked with MUFC is Benfica defender Ruben Neves, with Don Balon claiming the club have opened talks over a potential £87million deal.

The 22-year-old is a top defensive talent with a big future ahead of him, and he’s also been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona.

Finally, there’s a bit of a blow for United as Leicester City playmaker James Maddison told a Foxes fan he’d be staying at the King Power Stadium.

The England international probably wouldn’t come out and reveal his plans to join Man Utd in this kind of format, but click here to watch the exchange and make your own mind up…