It’s always been amazing that teams get transfer bans for tapping players up, only for every transfer story to confirm that talks have taken place before a deal has been agreed.

At least clubs are free to approach players when they enter the last six months of their contracts, and it sounds like Jose Mourinho has gone out of his way to persuade Thomas Meunier to move to London.

As reported by Teamtalk, the Spurs manager contacted the Belgian defender directly and it seems that the approach went down very well, although no deal was agreed at that point.

They go on to suggest that Spurs might have a huge problem, after L’Equipe reported that Meunier was still hopeful of agreeing a new deal with the Parisians, and that would effectively end any chances of moving to Spurs.

In theory they could still agree a fee and sign him that way, but it’s unlikely a player would agree a new contract only to be sold on straight away.

It sounds like Spurs will have a good chance of signing him if that PSG contract doesn’t happen, but it’s a big obstacle to overcome.