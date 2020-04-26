Real Madrid president “dreams” of signing Neymar, says PSG star’s former agent

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez “dreams” of sealing the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, according to the player’s former agent.

Speaking in the video clip below, Neymar’s old representative Wagner Ribeiro revealed he previously held talks with Real Madrid over a transfer deal for Neymar.

This was before his move to Barcelona, however, and Neymar ultimately opted for his personal dream to play at the Nou Camp.

Still, Ribeiro believes Perez is still eager to sign Neymar, with the Brazil international almost the dictionary definition of the kind of ‘Galactico’ signing Los Blancos love.

“Neymar wanted Barcelona [when he was at Santos]. I tried hard to take him to Real Madrid, I brought three of Real Madrid’s directors to Sao Paulo,” Ribeiro said.

“They spent 15 days in my office with Neymar’s father, with Neymar, trying to sign him. But in the end, Neymar followed his heart; he wanted to play for Barcelona.

“Florentino dreams of signing Neymar. Last year, in May, I went to Florentino’s office and he told me he still has this dream.”

The former Barca forward would be a great fit in this Madrid team, which is still struggling after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale look past their peak.

Goal, however, continue to link Neymar with a return to Barcelona, so it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will simply end up snubbing a move to the Bernabeu once again.