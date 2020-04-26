Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has posted an Instagram story showing him flexing muscle in his home gym in the early hours.

The Egyptian star is celebrating Ramadan, when Muslims fast during daylight hours. This makes it less surprising that he grabbed the iron at 2.40 am — presumably night-time workouts fit in better with the month-long festival.

Salah, last season’s top Premier League scorer, is clearly a man of faith — the 27-year-old also posted photos of him decorating his house for the holy festival.

Nicknamed “The Egyptian King”, Salah won’t let sleep get in the way of optimising his performance.