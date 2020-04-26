It really is a shame when great players elects to sit and see out their contract rather than trying to get a move and play regularly, but it is their right to do that.

It’s hard to see Gareth Bale re-establishing himself as a star at Real Madrid. His relationship with Zinedine Zidane seems flimsy and the media just attack everything he does, so it does seem like a good time for him to move on.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, a report from Football Espana has indicated that he has no intention of moving on this Summer, and they go on to say he’s determined to see out the final two years of his contract.

They also go on to say that Zidane is open to selling him, but a move to China fell through last year, while an ambitious move from Newcastle has been touted if their takeover goes through.

It’s clear to see why Real might want him to leave, he’s not a clear first choice option while his wages are huge. Although the contract has never been published publicly, The Guardian reported he was earning £350k a week after tax when he moved, and that could be higher now as well.

That money could allow Real to add two or three other quality players to the squad, but it sounds like he has no intention of moving on.