Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Benfica in recent times regarding a potential transfer swoop for defender Ruben Dias.

The talented 22-year-old has long looked one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe, and it seems only a matter of time before he makes the move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are now one of his suitors, rivalling Manchester City and Barcelona for Dias’ signature.

The Red Devils have made their interest known, according to Don Balon, and this follows a recent report also linking him with Man City.

That was the claim being made by Record, as translated by the Daily Mail, with the report noting that Dias has a release clause worth around £87million.

It remains to be seen how many clubs would be prepared to pay that much for a defender, but United could perhaps do well to splash the cash on strengthening that position again.

MUFC notably invested a huge amount in signing Harry Maguire last summer, but further signings are surely needed to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with upgrades on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.