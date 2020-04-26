Video: Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale performs bicycle kick in his living room for charity

With the London Marathon postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Two Point Six Challenge’ has become viral in a bid to raise funds for charities all over the United Kingdom.

Gareth Bale has accepted a nomination from former Wales Rugby ace Jonathan ‘Jiffy’ Davies to help do his part for a wonderful cause.

The Los Blancos superstar performed 26 kick ups before performing a stunning bicycle kick in his living room.

Bale’s attempt will help raise funds for the Velindre Cancer Centre.

The Welshman is the proud owner of one of the most iconic overhead kicks in history, with the former Premier League star scoring a beauty against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League Final.

Take a look at the superstar’s magnificent effort below:

Thanks @JiffyRugby, my 2.6 challenge for @VelindreCC NHS is complete! Now let’s see yours @samwarburton_. Make sure you get involved with your own 2.6 challenge today or you can donate to the charity, here: https://t.co/QFrFUOVK08 pic.twitter.com/YqoSkgFZr4 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 26, 2020

Bale really is a class act.