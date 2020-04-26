Menu

Video: Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale performs bicycle kick in his living room for charity

With the London Marathon postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Two Point Six Challenge’ has become viral in a bid to raise funds for charities all over the United Kingdom.

Gareth Bale has accepted a nomination from former Wales Rugby ace Jonathan ‘Jiffy’ Davies to help do his part for a wonderful cause.

The Los Blancos superstar performed 26 kick ups before performing a stunning bicycle kick in his living room.

Bale’s attempt will help raise funds for the Velindre Cancer Centre.

The Welshman is the proud owner of one of the most iconic overhead kicks in history, with the former Premier League star scoring a beauty against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League Final.

Take a look at the superstar’s magnificent effort below:

Bale really is a class act.

