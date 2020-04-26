The Willian to Liverpool transfer may reportedly be all but done as reports in Spain suggest the deal has been “closed”.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Chelsea winger in recent times, despite the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also all being linked with him.

Willian looks set to be one of the finest free agents on the market this summer, and it’s little surprise the Brazil international has been a wanted man for some time.

Chelsea had also hoped to keep him by tying him down to a new contract, but that looks to have failed now as Don Balon suggest Liverpool FC have all but won the race for his signature.

This follows recent “positive talks” between Willian and LFC, and it will likely go down as smart business by the Merseyside giants.

Adam Lallana is nearing the end of his contract and Xherdan Shaqiri has also been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Replacing these two with a proven performer like Willian on a free could be a fine move by Jurgen Klopp, and it might not be long now before we hear something more official on the deal.