Both Manchester United and Arsenal have recently been linked with a player that’s enjoying a fine season in 2019/20, and though they may remain hopeful of his capture, they seem destined for disappointment.

Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi has helped the Foxes up to third in the Premier League table, and on the cusp of Champions League football again, should nothing untoward occur in the final few matches of the current campaign, whenever they may be.

His form has seen the big boys circling, but he appears set to rebuff any advances.

“I still have a contract at Leicester,” he said, cited by the Daily Mirror, who report that he’d cost around £50million to prise away from Leicester.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here so no need to go anywhere. We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is certainly carving a name for himself again in the English top-flight.

The midlands-based side have played some wonderfully attractive football this season, and, had Liverpool not been so far ahead of the pack, then it’s entirely possible that Leicester would be part of a three-way title race with Manchester City going into the final few games of the season.

To that end, and with a contract that runs until 2024, per the Daily Mirror, it’s entirely understandable why the player doesn’t feel the need to rock the boat.