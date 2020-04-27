Manchester United and Chelsea look to have been handed a major potential transfer boost regarding their pursuit of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international’s future has been in doubt for some time now as he heads towards the final year of his contract with the Gunners, and latest developments seem to suggest he’s edging ever further out of the Emirates Stadium exit door.

This is because, according to the Daily Express, he’s now been cleared to leave for an asking price of around £56million after Arsenal pulled out of contract talks with him.

The Express suggest Inter Milan are leading the chase for Aubameyang’s signature, but Man Utd and Chelsea are also mentioned as being ready to join the running.

The 30-year-old would be a superb signing for either club based on his prolific form in his time at Arsenal, but Chelsea arguably need him more.

The Blues have been overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season, and he’s arguably not shown he’s ready to be first choice for Frank Lampard’s side.

United, meanwhile, could also do with more depth up front, though they’ll also be pleasantly surprised with how loan signing Odion Ighalo has performed after being brought in to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.