In one of the more bizarre news stories of recent weeks, it’s been revealed that part of the reason that Arsenal are returning to training is because of supporter obsession with getting selfies with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Goal.com, when the Gabonese and his colleagues have decided to venture out for a jog, they’ve been inundated by those wanting to get up close and personal.

It’s been seven weeks since the Gunners’ first team have been allowed to train at London Colney, and player pressure has also added to the move, but any training sessions will only be done under strict criteria.

‘Only five players will be allowed inside the entire training complex at one time and they have all had their allocated time slots for the week sent to them in a rota,’ Goal.com note.

‘There are 10 training pitches at London Colney, so there will be no issue in terms of space or social distancing – with the players who are inside kept apart at all times.

‘They will arrive in their training gear, go from the car park straight to their allocated training pitch and then return to their cars and drive home once their hour-long time slot has come to an end. No buildings on site will be open at all.’

Although players were able to train at home during the quarantine, using a mixture of equipment including exercise bikes to retain their fitness per Goal.com, the need to get outside was evident. However, their popularity has meant that trying to get in a good run had proved impossible.

With the gates open again at London Colney, those worries should now be a thing of the past.