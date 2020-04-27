According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are negotiating the sale of promising centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to Premier League outfit Everton in a deal worth up to €25m.

Sport claim that Barcelona are willing to listen to transfer offers for most of their players this summer and it appears as though Todibo could be on the way out soon.

Todibo has turned in some solid performances for Schalke since joining the German side on loan in January.

It’s added that the Bundesliga side were keen to take €25m option to sign the ace permanently – but the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has now shattered Schalke’s plans.

Sport claim that Everton approached Barcelona a week ago regarding Todibo and now the Merseyside outfit have agreed to pay €20m up front for the ace, plus a further €5m in potential bonuses.

It’s added that the Blaugrana were keen to insert a buy-back option into any sale of the centre-back, but this seems almost impossible to agree with potential suitors.

Sport even claim that Everton also made a bid for the ace in the January transfer window. It’s added that ‘negotiations are moving forward’ and that Todibo welcomes a move to the Premier League.

With interest reported to be high in the defender, it’s added that Barcelona will sell the ace to the highest bidder – as long as Todibo agrees to any potential move.

Barcelona only signed Todibo in January of 2019, the ace has only made five appearances for the Blaugrana since then and with no clear path to a regular first-team role, it may be wise for the club to cash in on the talent.

Todibo has started four of his seven appearances for Schalke since joining on loan and it’s not surprising to hear of Everton’s interest as they could get the inside track on the ace from Jonjoe Kenny.

Kenny has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Schalke this season.

Todibo is capped at Under-20s level for France and it’s clear that the centre-back is one of the nation’s most promising defensive prospects, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could be on the brink of signing a real talent.