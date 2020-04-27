Benfica reportedly have no intention to green light an exit for Barcelona and Man City target Ruben Dias for anything less than his €100m release clause.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the top young defenders in Europe, making 85 appearances for Benfica while being capped 17 times by Portugal.

With a big future ahead of him for club and country having already shown his quality, it has also led to speculation over his future.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that Benfica have no intention of letting him leave for less than his €100m release clause, as ultimately they want him to stay and continue to be a fundamental part of their plans moving forward.

As their history in the transfer market shows though, they have sold a number of top prospects over the years to cash in, with Joao Felix being a more recent example, and so it remains to be seen if they would accept an offer which meets the clause.

What is clear from the report above though is that despite the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the finances of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, there will be no lowering of valuations or discounts offered by Benfica when it comes to Dias.

With Gerard Pique turning 34 next year coupled with the lack of quality depth behind Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, a swoop for a defender would seemingly make sense for Barcelona.

Similarly, after losing former talismanic captain Vincent Kompany last summer and with Aymeric Laporte’s injury troubles this season in mind, Man City have been more vulnerable at the back this season which perhaps has led Pep Guardiola to consider a reinforcement.

City have conceded 31 goals in 28 league games so far this season, while they conceded just 23 in the entire campaign last year on their way to the title.

In turn, Dias could perhaps be an ideal solution to shore things up at the back for the long term alongside Laporte, but Man City, Barcelona and any other interested parties will have to stump up €100m to prise him away from Benfica it seems.