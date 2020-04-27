According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Football Espana, Barcelona have set a €16m price tag for attacking midfielder Rafinha, who is currently out on loan at Celta Vigo.

Rafinha has overcome a serious injury to make 23 appearances across all competitions for Celta Vigo, the versatile attacking midfielder has bagged two goals and two assists in these outings.

It’s added that Rafinha, brother of former Barcelona and current Bayern Munich star Thiago, decided to leave on loan last summer in a bid to regain his confidence and get regular football under his belt.

It’s claimed that Celta Vigo would be keen to keep hold of the Brazilian, which isn’t surprising, he’s the calibre of player that could really propel the side up the table.

The 27-year-old’s versatility is perhaps one of his biggest strengths, he’s played in a central attacking midfield role and on either wing for Celta this season.

Rafinha has also shown that much like his brother, he’s capable of flourishing in a more traditional central midfield role when called upon.

Barcelona may have to cash in on Rafinha in a bid to raise some funds for signings in the next transfer window, given the ace’s displays this season we’d expect their to be interest in his services.