Barcelona are reportedly keen on Rodrigo Bentancur, but Juventus are said to have no interest in allowing their midfield ace to leave right now.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Bianconeri having joined from Boca Juniors in 2017, making 29 appearances so far this season while contributing a goal and seven assists.

With the technical quality, reading of the game and defensive tenacity to either play in a deeper role or in central midfield, the Uruguayan ace has emerged as an important part of the squad under Maurizio Sarri.

That good form and progression has seemingly led to interest from elsewhere, with Calciomercato reporting that Barcelona are interested in the midfield ace.

Given the stature and appeal of the Catalan giants, that would perhaps be a concern for Juventus fans as they won’t want to lose a vital part of their longer-term plans, but it’s added that the reigning Serie A champions have no interest in selling their prized asset.

Further, it’s also noted that given the sell-on clause for Boca remains high right now, Juve will look to hold on to Bentancur and perhaps force Barcelona to look elsewhere for reinforcements in that department.

With Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal on the wrong side of 30, Barca could be searching for long-term solutions in their midfield to feature alongside the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur.

Bentancur would seemingly fit the bill in that regard as he has the attributes needed to fit into their style of play, but based on Juve’s current answer, they’ll have to find alternative options this summer as the Turin giants look to hold on to their star man as they go in search of more trophies this season.