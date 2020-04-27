Juventus are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a contract renewal with star man Paulo Dybala and a key promise to the Argentine ace has been touted.

The 26-year-old joined the Turin giants from Palermo in 2015 and has gone on to score 91 goals and provide 36 assists in 216 appearances.

In that time, he’s won multiple domestic trophies, and he has continued to play a pivotal role for the reigning Serie A champions this season with 13 goals and 12 assists in 34 outings.

In turn, that all points to him being a key part of their future, and now Calciomercato report that a contract renewal is practically agreed and Dybala is soon expected to have secured a new deal to commit his long-term future.

Further, it’s suggested that Juventus have promised the Argentine playmaker that he will get a fundamental role at the club moving forward, even beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s stint with them.

With that in mind, it would seem as though there are all the ingredients to reach an agreement on a new deal, and so time will tell if there is an official announcement in the near future.

Considering Ronaldo turns 36 next year while Higuain will be 33 in December, Dybala is undoubtedly one of the long-term options in the current squad, and so it would be a major boost for Juventus if they could get him to put pen-to-paper on a new contract renewal with his current deal running until 2022.

However, with everything currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, with Dybala himself testing positive for the virus last month, it remains to be seen if anything official is confirmed before clubs in Italy get the green light to resume some level of normal service.