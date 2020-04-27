Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as his stint in west London could come to an end.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Monaco in 2017 and made 43 appearances for the club in his debut campaign.

However, he soon fell out of favour as he was shipped out to AC Milan on loan the following season before re-joining former club Monaco on another season-long loan deal which in itself would have raised doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge.

In turn, having been snubbed by Frank Lampard last summer with the Chelsea boss choosing to offload him temporarily, it remains to be seen if he’s had a change of heart at the end of the current campaign and wishes to re-integrate him into his squad, assuming Monaco don’t make his switch permanent.

However, as reported by The Sun, via Le10Sport, it’s suggested that Chelsea could be handed the opportunity to offload Bakayoko with PSG said to hold an interest in the combative midfielder.

It’s added that the Blues could even recoup the £40m that they spent on the French international, with Monaco said to have decided against paying that fee to make his move permanent.

Given Bakayoko impressed during his loan stint with Milan, while Leonardo was sporting director of the Italian giants, the current PSG chief will know all about what he can offer the team and how he can strengthen their midfield and the Sun add he has held talks over a move.

With that in mind, it could be a deal to suit all parties assuming Lampard is happy to green light a permanent exit, and given he has a number of options in that department with the likes of Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount all giving him competition and depth, it’s hard to see the situation changing for Bakayoko at Chelsea moving forward as they have seemingly moved on.