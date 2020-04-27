Chelsea look to be busy in the transfer market this summer with Frank Lampard aiming to make the most of what is his first transfer window as Blues boss.

According to the Daily Mail, Lampard has made direct contact with Napoli ace Dries Mertens regarding a move to Stamford Bridge.

The report states that Lampard wants to bolster his attack and has contacted the 32-year-old Mertens regarding a switch to London. The Belgian forward’s contract with Napoli expires in the summer and he is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Mertens has equalled Marek Hamsik’s 121 goal record for Napoli and is the joint highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Elsewhere, Chelsea winger Willian is edging closer to an exit from Stamford Bridge, according to a report in the Metro.

The report states that 31-year-old Brazilian is keen on staying in London and Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

Willian wanted a contract of more than the 12 months offered by Chelsea and it now looks as though the winger could depart to London rivals Arsenal, who are willing to offer him a two or three-year deal while Liverpool are interested in signing him as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz as a target instead of Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, according to several reports.

Havertz is wanted by Manchester United as well, however, according to reports Chelsea have been scouting the 20-year-old all season and Lampard could initiate a move for the German ace as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho.