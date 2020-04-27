Collymore says that Chelsea signing this attacker would be a ‘mistake’

Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has claimed in his latest column for the Mirror that Frank Lampard would be making his ‘first mistake’ as Chelsea boss if he was to sign Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Sun, Chelsea were offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old from Barcelona this summer for a fee of £75m.

The west London outfit continue to be linked with the former Liverpool man but Collymore insists that Coutinho is one of the ‘most overrated attacking midfielders in the game’.

Coutinho has experienced massive struggles at Barcelona since his marquee move just over two years ago.

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to a staggering £142m to sign Coutinho from Liverpool.

With all respect, this is arguably one of the worst signings made over the last couple of years. After being frozen out in Catalonia, Coutinho is spending this season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Here’s some of what Collymore had to say on the Brazil international:

“If Frank Lampard signs Philippe Coutinho it could well be his first mistake as Chelsea manager.”

“The Brazilian would help an Everton, a West Ham or ­possibly Wolves – tier-two ­Premier League clubs whose usual aim is to finish between sixth and eighth.”

“He’d put bums on seats and sell the notion to supporters that their club is working hard to break into the Champions League.”

“But he is not going to help a team that is already there get any better, because he is one of the most overrated attacking midfielders in the game.”

Collymore’s entire column on the attacking midfielder was quite damning, the full piece can be read here, Coutinho is branded an ‘icing-on-the-cake player’ who offers little in ’90 per cent of matches’.

The former target-man even added that Coutinho won’t help the Blues win trophies and reiterated that ‘he is not Eden Hazard’.

Considering that Chelsea have one of the best academies in world football, which has produced promising playmaker Mason Mount, the Blues should perhaps look to solve their apparent attackign problems from within.