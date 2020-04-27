Quiz: How well do you know the number of caps of these England stars?

We spend so much time and invest so much emotion into the England national team, but how well do you remember all the different players who’ve represented the Three Lions down the years?
Some one-cap wonders are pretty famous for their solitary England appearance, but we’ve put a quiz together on a number of players a little above that, but not high enough to be among recent legends like Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.
Test your knowledge in our quiz below and let us know how you got on!
England caps quiz
Which of these players won the most England caps?
36 caps, 6 goals - this England record belongs to which of these players?
jesse lingard
Which of these former Man Utd stars got the most England caps?
Which of these former England stars finished on precisely 62 caps?
Which of these strikers scored more England goals despite winning fewer caps?
Which of these Arsenal legends won a shockingly low *two* England caps?
Lee Dixon Arsenal
Which current Liverpool star has the most England caps to date?
Which of these defenders got the most England caps?
Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King
Jonathan Woodgate, Stoke City
21 caps, 1 goal - whose England record is this?
And finally, which of these members of the 2006 World Cup squad finished with the most England caps?
