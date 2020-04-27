Former Man Utd goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has revealed that he believes his old club should look to bolster their options in attack this summer.

Marcus Rashford has 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances so far this season, but the 22-year-old has been sidelined by a back injury since January.

To their credit, United have remained in contention to achieve their objectives regardless as they are still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League.

They were boosted by the January arrival of loanee Odion Ighalo who has bagged four goals and an assist in eight outings for the Red Devils, and so in terms of a temporary fix to cope with the absence of Rashford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have landed the right man for the job.

However, while Bosnich has lauded the Nigerian international for the impact he has made at Old Trafford in recent months, he still believes that Man Utd need another striker to ensure that they’ve got enough quality up front to contend if Rashford is missing in the future.

“We saw Marcus Rashford’s injury, and they had to go and basically get another striker in Ighalo so quickly… I think they need to strengthen in that area to make sure that they have got top quality back-up,” Bosnich is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“That’s not being disrespectful to Ighalo because he’s been absolutely fantastic since he’s come in. If I had to pick one, it would be there.”

It’s difficult to disagree with him given Ighalo also turns 31 this summer, and with the likes of Anthony Martial and youngster Mason Greenwood the only other options to play up top with neither yet to prove to be a prolific presence leading the line, Solskjaer could do with another reinforcement.

Time will tell whether or not that happens or if Ighalo’s loan spell is turned into a permanent move, but Bosnich clearly believes that his old club could do with more firepower.

Much will also perhaps depend on the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, with BBC Sport noting that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already recently hinted that it may not be a normal transfer window for clubs given the financial hit that they’ve suffered over the past month or so and moving forward.

With that in mind, if Utd can’t spend big money this summer, Ighalo would arguably be the smarter and cheaper option.