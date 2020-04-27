‘He also wants to stay’ – Arsenal loanee keen on permanent Emirates exit reveals current boss

Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan is keen on a permanent move to Roma, Giallorossi boss Paulo Fonseca has revealed.

The 31-year-old joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan deal last summer from the Gunners, and while injuries have disrupted his campaign, he’s still managed six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

That in turn has seemingly impressed Fonseca, who not only revealed his desire to see Mkhitaryan stay, but also noted that the Armenian international is eager to extend his stint in the Italian capital too.

Time well tell if the two clubs can reach an agreement at the end of the season, as ultimately Roma’s qualification battle for the Champions League and the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis could yet have a hugely disruptive influence on their spending this summer.

“I have said it before and I confirm it, I want Mkhitaryan to stay,” Fonseca is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “He also wants to stay. However, it should be clear that everything is now on hold and we will have to talk to Arsenal. I want to continue working with him. He is a great player and a great man.”

That’s a candid and philosophical approach from the Roma boss as he clearly accepts that nothing is certain, but he has expressed his personal desire to see his playmaker remain at the Stadio Olimpico beyond this season.

With Mikel Arteta perhaps looking to stamp his own mark on the Arsenal squad, he could be set to move in a different direction anyway and could see any funds raised by Mkhitaryan’s sale as an opportunity to reinvest back into his side.

Nevertheless, there will be a valuation for the former Man Utd man, and time will tell if Roma are able to meet it to get a deal done.