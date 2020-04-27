Jamie Carragher picks out two key areas of Liverpool squad where they could still improve

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has revealed his belief that there are two areas of Jurgen Klopp’s current squad where they can still get better.

After lifting the Champions League last season, the Merseyside giants were on the cusp of winning the Premier League title this year before the coronavirus crisis suspended all football.

Despite having already assembled a world-class squad, Klopp will perhaps hope to continue to improve it and evolve to ensure that they can enjoy a sustained period of success in the coming years.

In order to do that, Carragher has picked out two areas of the Liverpool squad where he feels as though they can still get better.

“I think there could be something more in reserve for the front three. I think Liverpool have been lucky in that the best players and most important players for Jurgen Klopp have never really suffered injury-wise, certainly big injuries, if you think of the front three, the full-backs and Virgil van Dijk,” he told Sky Sports.

“Can there be more back-up if something happens? Certainly with Andy Robertson at left-back, probably the only recognised left-back at the club.

“So certainly for me, a strong understudy to Andrew Robertson, and certainly someone who is really going to push that front three. I think they certainly need to spend big to keep them ahead of the pack.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Carragher, as there is certainly a lack of quality depth at left back for Liverpool with Robertson playing heavy minutes, while an alternative option in the final third behind the preferred trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to push them would give them further confidence of being able to compete on multiple fronts by covering injuries and giving Klopp options.

Time will tell if Liverpool follow that advice, and in turn who are identified as potential solutions ahead of next season. With a number of world-class players to build around though already and to add quality to, the Reds are in a great place to try and continue to build and improve.

They’ll hope that heading into next season as Premier League champions will also boost their appeal as they look to try and open up a new cycle of success at Anfield.