Juventus and Inter have reportedly both set their sights on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, while Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with an interest.

Pellegrini, 23, came through the youth ranks at Roma and after a brief spell with Sassuolo, he has gone on to bag 10 goals and 23 assists in 95 appearances for the Giallorossi.

Having established himself as a key figure under Paulo Fonseca this season, Roma will surely have no desire to see him leave, but they could be set to come under pressure to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, it’s suggested that Juventus, Inter and PSG are all willing to pay the Italian international’s €30m release clause.

It’s added that Roma are already in talks with Pellegrini over a new deal which would remove the clause, but as of yet an agreement hasn’t been reached and that could lead to growing concern in the Italian capital over his future if a €30m bid was to be made.

While Roma are still battling to secure a place in the Champions League each season, a move to either Juventus or Inter would give him the opportunity to challenge for major trophies as the two Italian giants are in a scrap for the Scudetto this year.

With Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic not getting any younger, adding fresh legs in the form of Pellegrini could be a smart move, although that said, they already have Adrien Rabiot who is arguably quite similar.

As for Inter, the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella have established themselves as key figures in Antonio Conte’s midfield, but as Inter continue to try and compete at the top level, further reinforcements may well be needed to help bridge the gap.

Time will tell if Pellegrini fails to reach an agreement on a new deal with Roma, and further, if official bids are made, if he has a preference for one of the clubs in question.