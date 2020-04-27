Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho, according to the Athletic.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Barcelona misfit Coutinho in recent times, with Sport recently claiming a deal looks close following talks.

According to Athletic, Chelsea could end up favouring a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfield sensation Havertz as opposed to Coutinho, with the report stating that the Stamford Bridge club have scouted him on numerous occasions.

Havertz has put in some stellar performances for Leverkusen this season in which he has contributed to their cause by scoring 10 goals and racking up 7 assists in all competitions, and the youngster is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

This has also seen him linked with Manchester United by the Sun, and it’s clear he could also be a useful addition in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after a challenging season in which the club could once again miss out on a place in the top four.

Red Devils fans will surely hope Havertz still chooses a move to Manchester over west London, but the Athletic’s report perhaps suggests it’s CFC showing more of an interest at the moment as they consider alternatives to Coutinho.

Signing Havertz could be a better move for Chelsea given that he is seven years younger than Coutinho at only 20 years of age, and should only continue to improve after a fine start to his career.

Coutinho, meanwhile, looks to be past his best after majorly struggling since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona.