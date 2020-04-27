Newcastle United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal worth around €80million for the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

A report from Don Balon explains that the Magpies could be set to spend big on Koulibaly under their wealthy new owners, with Napoli close to giving their approval for the Senegal international to leave for €80m.

This would be a superb signing for Newcastle, who will no doubt hope to use their newfound wealth to spend big on some of the best players in the world.

Koulibaly is certainly in that category, having enjoyed a hugely successful career with his performances in Serie A and the Champions League in recent years.

The 28-year-old’s fine form has previously seen him linked strongly with Manchester United by Corriere dello Sport, and the Red Devils will no doubt be hugely disappointed if they miss out on his signature and he goes on to strengthen one of their Premier League rivals instead.

United could do with more signings in defence in the near future, with Koulibaly looking an ideal partner for Harry Maguire and an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.