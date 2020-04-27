Although they’re on the verge of sealing their first English top-flight title in 30 years, it appears that even the cachet of becoming league champions might not be enough for Liverpool to secure one of their summer transfer targets.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are the new front runners for Willian’s signature, and it would seem that the Gunners’ willingness to offer the 31-year-old Brazilian a multi-year contract, something Chelsea are apparently reluctant to do, could see him moving across London to be reunited with international team-mate, David Luiz.

“Arsenal are a little ahead today, but everything is still open,” ESPN journalist, Jorge Nicola, said, cited by the Daily Mail.

It’s understandable why a cross-capital move may appeal to the player. It’s not believed that he is unhappy in London, and such a switch would mean that Willian wouldn’t have to uproot his family, which would of course be the case if he decided upon a move to the north west.

In any event, former Chelsea legend, Alan Hudson, told CaughtOffside exclusively that he doesn’t believe that Chelsea should be considering selling him in the first place.

“Willian has been Chelsea’s best and most consistent player,” Hudson said.

“Turning defence into attack brilliantly, with such pace. They would be foolish to let him go. He’s not only a great player but a player who young players can learn off day in and day out.

“You can’t beat such experience from a player with such great ability and one who has been a fantastic servant. I would keep him, for where do you find another Willian?”

That’s clearly not a view held by the Chelsea board as they prepare to let him run down his contract without having a deal in place that would arguably keep him at Stamford Bridge.