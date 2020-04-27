Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to launch a mammoth €150million bid for the transfer of Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The Spanish giants seem determined to get their man, with this move expected to delight Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Mane is seen as an ideal player for Zidane, and there’s no doubt the Senegal international has been a big hit in his time in the Premier League.

Mane first caught the eye with his exciting performances at Southampton, and he’s only gone on to get even better under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

It would be a big blow for the Reds to lose the 28-year-old, but the club have had this problem before as the likes of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho have been poached from them in recent years.

It could be that LFC have a big name in mind to replace Mane, with Le 10 Sport claiming Klopp has spoken to the father of Kylian Mbappe over a move.

That report also suggested Mbappe could be a replacement for Mane at Anfield.