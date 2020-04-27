Ahead of the expected return of the Serie A season, one of Juventus’ Argentine players could find themselves in hot water with the club’s hierarchy after not contacting them since flying back to his homeland.

Tuttosport, cited by the Daily Mail report that Gonzalo Higuain flew back to Argentina not long after lockdown measures were introduced in Italy, and he faces a dressing down if he decides to stay there to look after his sick mother.

That’s because the report also goes on to state that the bianconeri are calling back their eight foreign stars, in readiness for the resumption of the competition, but are yet to hear from Higuain.

If he doesn’t heed the call, Juve are at liberty to terminate his contract, and at 32 years of age, it might even be a good opportunity for the club to cut their losses and do just that.

The possibility of allowing him to stay in Argentina does also remain, but the player should at least have the courtesy of making his employers aware of his movements.