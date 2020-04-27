Major boost for Manchester United as star nears returns from injury

According to the Sun, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is nearing a return from his back injury after completing ‘essential treatment’ at the Red Devils’ training ground today.

The 22-year-old was sidelined after coming on as a substitute in an FA Cup clash against Wolves in January, the Sun report that the ace suffered a ‘double stress fracture.’

The report adds that Rashford saw United doctors earlier this morning and that he worked out in the gym in a bid to recover his fitness after being out of action for over three months now.

The Sun reiterate that the Rashford has adhered to social distancing guidelines with all of his visits to the training ground since the United Kingdom was put into lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, it’s stated that the lightning-fast forward is likely to be fit for the return of Premier League action which is slated to begin on June 8.

The England international has been absolutely phenomenal for the Red Devils after a relatively slow start to the season, Rashford has bagged 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

It’s a real shame that Rashford was hit with the long-term setback just as he was flourishing in his new centre-forward role.

The Red Devils sit 5th in the Premier League, which should be enough to qualify for a Champions League spot unless cross-town rivals Manchester City happen to overturn their ban from UEFA.

With loanee Odion Ighalo performing superbly since joining in January and Anthony Martial finding his feet before football was halted, the Red Devils could have a solid finish to the season – should the campaign resume.

The impressive form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has also been spearheaded by marquee January signing Bruno Fernandes, the playmaker has really lifted the entire team since arriving at United.