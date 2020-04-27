In a move that is sure to put David Beckham’s Inter Miami on the MLS map, the former England captain has targeted two Man City and Real Madrid legends.

According to Don Balon, David Silva’s switch from the Etihad Stadium is virtually signed and sealed, whilst Beckham’s proposition to Luka Modric has seduced the Croatian.

Were either or both transfer operations to conclude successfully, it would demonstrate the financial muscle that the ex-Manchester United legend is able to call upon, not to mention a persuasiveness in ensuring both players end their careers in a league which, with the greatest of respect, still cannot be considered as elite.

The report also mentions that James Rodriguez, an outcast at the Santiago Bernabeu, hasn’t ruled out a move to the United States as it would allow him to be closer to his daughter. Were Beckham also able to secure the player who won the Goal of the Tournament at the 2014 World Cup, it would be another huge coup for his fledgling outfit.

For now, Silva is the most realistic target. Modric’s contract with Los Blancos is due to end in 2021, so Real might be persuaded to allow him to swap continents too for one last hurrah.