Man United contenders to sign striker with 391 goals for club and country

According to the Mirror via French publication L’Equipe, Manchester United are ‘serious candidates’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain talisman Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer.

The Mirror add that the Red Devils are eyeing the signature of the striker in the next transfer window, as they failed to permanently replace either Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez last summer.

L’Equipe claim that United’s hierarchy are confident of beating Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to the 33-year-old’s signature this summer.

The Mirror report that David Beckham’s newly-formed Inter Miami were also interested in signing the forward who has is Uruguay’s second highest goalscorer of all-time, with 50 goals for the national team.

Cavani’s contract situation appears to have led to the talisman falling out of favour in what seems to be his final season in Paris.

The experienced striker has started just 12 of his 22 appearances across all competitions, Mauro Icardi has been preferred to the man who has served the Parisians for almost seven years.

Cavani has still bagged seven goals and three assists from these outings, which is by no means bad – but some way off his usual prolific tallies.

As per Transfermarkt, Cavani has bagged a whopping 391 goals for club and country during his career, the centre-forward could be the perfect option to offer experience to a young Man United side.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been starring in centre-forward roles consistently for around a year and the Red Devils could do with a world-class talent to ease the pressure on the pair – who are learning on the job in their new roles.

Rashford experienced a fairly slow start to the season before finding his feet as United’s primary attacking outlet.

There’s also no doubt that a player like Cavani could have a massive impact on a highly-rated talent such as Mason Greenwood – the 18-year-old has flourished in his breakthrough season.

Whilst we’d expect a player of Cavani’s profile to command high wages, the ace being available on a free transfer could actually lead to him being a more cost-effective option for the Red Devils this summer.

Former United talisman Robin Van Persie even called on the Manchester outfit to make a move for Cavani on social media.