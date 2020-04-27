If there’s one thing that Barcelona don’t want to do it’s upset their superstar No.10, Lionel Messi, but it appears their latest moves in the transfer market have done just that.

Don Balon report that both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez remain on the club’s radar, but in the event that neither can be secured, then a cut-price raid for former Blaugrana, and current Man United flop, Alexis Sanchez, is on the cards, and that’s something that the Argentinian allegedly isn’t happy about.

Although the Chilean remains Barcelona’s ‘Plan C’ at the moment, the outlet note that the club are thinking about him, and therefore they’re not discounting the possibility at this stage.

Now 31, Sanchez has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford, to the point where his transfer fee has dropped to as low as €15m, per Don Balon.

Over the course of the past couple of seasons, it seems that the Camp Nou outfit have continued to make mistakes in the transfer market, but should this move transpire, it would surely be the biggest of all.

It would also be one that would potentially show the ambitions of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board, as Messi goes looking for one final Champions League triumph before hanging up his boots for good.