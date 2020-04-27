Man United ready to offload Paul Pogba and others in huge clear-out to help fund Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are planning on a huge summer clear-out to fund moves for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and other transfer targets.

According to the Sun, United are prepared to sell several of their players to generate funds so that they have a sizeable transfer budget to sign their intended targets this summer.

The clear-out includes star midfielder Paul Pogba, whom the Red Devils are prepared to listen to offers for, according to the report, and other squad members such as Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, who could all be axed by the club.

This comes shortly after Man United chief Ed Woodward cautioned that transfer funds would be limited due to the ramifications of the coronavirus, which in turn has prompted the club to decide to sell their players to raise enough money for new signings.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa whilst also looking at signing Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus, according to the Sun, and the funds generated from selling players who are currently on the club’s books would aid in funding moves for the manager’s intended targets.

Pogba’s sale could be seen as a risk by some, but it seems fair enough to assume by now that the France international is unlikely to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford, and cashing in on him to fund other big moves could be the best strategy.