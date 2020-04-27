Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal could all reportedly be alerted as West Ham Utd have been linked with selling midfield ace Declan Rice.

The 21-year-old has grown into a key role for the Hammers having made 100 appearances for the first team, and having broken into the England squad too, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

SEE MORE: Manchester United fight off interest from Arsenal to secure ace to new contract

In turn, it doesn’t seem to be particularly sensible for West Ham to consider a sale, but according to The Sun, amid talk of a squad overhaul combined with potential financial issues from the coronavirus crisis touted, they could look to cash in on their prized asset.

It’s added that Rice is valued at £70m, with all three of the Premier League giants named above all said to have an interest in signing the starlet.

Chelsea of course released Rice as a youngster and he spoke about the disappointment of that decision just last week, and so perhaps a reunion is desired at Stamford Bridge having seen how he’s kicked on and developed with their Premier League rivals.

As for West Ham, fans will surely not want to see one of their top talents leave the club, but the report notes that David Moyes could use that fee to rebuild the squad and add quality across the board to help them avoid being dragged into relegation danger moving forward.

Time will tell if the report is accurate and if West Ham will listen to offers, and in turn if sufficient bids are made to convince them to green light an exit.

Nevertheless, with United, Chelsea and Arsenal perhaps all in need of adding more quality in that department, Rice could emerge as the ideal solution this summer, but an expensive one at that.