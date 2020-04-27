We’ve got the latest Manchester United transfer news rounded up for you here, with more talk of big names possibly edging closer to moves to Old Trafford.

First up, there’s a hugely positive update for Man Utd fans in terms of signing a new striker, as it sounds like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has one foot out of the exit door at Arsenal.

Latest reports claim that the Gunners have pulled out of contract talks with their top scorer, who is approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Man Utd are among the clubs showing the strongest interest in the £56million-rated forward, who can now leave provided that asking price is met.

Chelsea and Inter Milan are also among Aubameyang’s suitors, but United would do well to add him to their strike force next season as it would majorly ease the pressure on young forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

There’s more news on potential ins and outs at MUFC, with the Sun claiming the club could cash in on the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in order to be able to afford Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and other targets.

Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG and makes sense as someone who could be axed for a big-money fee that could then be reinvested elsewhere in the squad.

Finally, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has responded to speculation linking him with Man Utd.

Rated at around £50million, the young Nigerian looks ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs in midfield, but it seems he’s keen to play down speculation over his future.

“I still have a contract at Leicester,” he said in response to the rumours.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here so no need to go anywhere. We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”