Manchester United fight off interest from Arsenal to secure ace to new contract

According to the MailOnline, Manchester United ace Omari Forson is set to sign a professional contract with the Red Devils.

The Manchester outfit have held off interest from rivals Arsenal, who reportedly saw the 15-year-old as a ‘leading target’ for their youth recruitment plans.

Forson only joined the Red Devils from Tottenham last year and has impressive performances have led to him featuring for England’s Under-16s.

The Mail claim that Forson is set to commit his future to United after being promoted to the Premier League giants’ Under-18s side.

Forson is clearly a talented attacking midfielder who is making a name for himself for both United and within the England youth setup, securing the ace to a new deal is a massive win for the Red Devils.

Whilst Forson doesn’t turn 16 years old until July and he may not be looking too far ahead into the future, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm it’s clear that United’s top talents will get a chance in the first-team.