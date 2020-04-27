Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

And according to Don Balon, the Premier League giants could both end up paying as much as £87million to sign the France international, whose sale could go towards funding a deal for Barca to re-sign Neymar.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham could do with strengthening in attack whenever the next transfer window opens, with Frank Lampard in particular still lacking a replacement for Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international was sold to Real Madrid last summer while Chelsea were under a transfer ban, and Lampard has done well in difficult circumstances, but must now surely be backed with some big-money signings.

Dembele has had his difficulties at Barcelona, but looked one of the most exciting young talents in the world at his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

If Chelsea can get the 22-year-old back to his best, he could be a superb addition at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could also do with more options up front to take the pressure off Harry Kane, who has been missed during his spell out injured.

Dembele can offer a goal threat from out wide that might make Spurs a little less predictable, whilst also giving them a bit more of a creative spark from that area to help them replace Christian Eriksen after his recent move to Inter Milan.