Once the transfer window opens up for business again, the coronavirus situation looks like it will have impacted upon fees for players that are looking to move clubs this summer.

One such player is reserve Barcelona goalkeeper, Neto, who, despite a move from Valencia as part of the deal to take Jasper Cillessen in the opposite direction, has consistently remained the understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German has been in imperious form, and that’s meant that Neto has only managed a few cursory appearances here and there, for example when his contemporary is injured.

That’s led to thoughts of a move away at the earliest possible opportunity, with Sport reporting that at €22m the custodian has options on the table from both England and Italy, though none have transpired into a concrete offer at present.

At 31 years of age, and with goalkeepers arguably playing for longer than their outfield colleagues, Neto still has some years ahead of him yet. Any clubs that are willing to take him will surely nab themselves one of the next transfer window’s bargains.