According to Spanish publication Marca via French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have identified Real Madrid ace Sergio Reguilon as a potential replacement for Layvin Kurzawa.

RMC Sport claim that PSG sporting director Leonardo is interested in replacing Kurzawa, who looks set to leave on a free transfer this summer, with the 23-year-old Los Blancos talent.

It’s also suggested that Leonardo would guarantee a first-team role for Reguilon, something that Real Madrid can’t offer with the ace competing against Marcelo and marquee signing Ferland Mendy.

After making 22 appearances for Real Madrid last season, Reguilon has spent the current campaign on loan at Sevilla.

Marcelo, who will turn 32 years old in a few weeks, is still playing a key role for the La Liga giants. Perhaps Reguilon needs to leave the Bernabeu outfit in order for regular first-team football.

Reguilon has looked impressive in 25 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions this season, the former Spain Under-21s international seems like a promising player for the future.

The 23-year-old looks like he can be developed into a real top left-back if he’s able to play a valuable first-team role for a top team.

Should Los Blancos consider the sale of the ace to a rival in PSG or should they find a way to convince the ace to remain on their books in the hope that he’ll play a key role in the future?