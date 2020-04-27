Real Madrid, Man Utd and Juventus target Donny van de Beek is reportedly now set to make a decision on his future after the Eredivisie season was called off.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, leagues around Europe are having to make a decision on the current campaign and whether or not they will be able to complete it.

After the Dutch government extended their ban on public events to September, the Eredivisie has since announced that the season is over, while it remains to be seen if others follow suit.

As per Mundo Deportivo, it’s now suggested that will give Van de Beek the freedom to focus on his future with Real Madrid, Man Utd and Juventus all specifically mentioned as being interested parties.

The classy 23-year-old playmaker has been a key part of Ajax’s more recent success, as he’s bagged 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 appearances for the senior side after coming through the youth ranks.

With technical quality, creativity and an eye for goal, he has emerged as one of the most talented attacking players in Europe, and he may well now be ready to seal a big move.

The report adds Van de Beek had been valued at around €50m prior to the pandemic, but it remains to be seen if that is subsequently reduced with clubs around Europe likely to be forced to reconsider their spending levels this summer.

Further, it’s suggested that with Real Madrid also interested in the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba, it’s unclear if Van de Beek remains at the top of their shortlist.

Meanwhile, a Pogba exit could open the door for a swoop from Man Utd as per Mundo Deportivo, while Juventus aren’t ruled out from making their move either.

Given the calibre of the clubs in question who are said to be interested in the Dutch international, it arguably says it all as to how highly-rated and how big a future he may well have ahead of him.