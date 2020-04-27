Real Madrid reportedly have plans to try and land both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2022 to assemble another star-studded line-up.

Los Blancos remain in contention for major trophies this season, but they have work to do to overturn their deficit to Manchester City in their Champions League tie while they are two points adrift of La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona with 11 games remaining when the season resumes.

While Zinedine Zidane’s side boast the best defensive record in the top flight having conceded just 19 goals in their 27 games thus far, they’ve struggled at the other end of the pitch with just 49 goals scored in those outings.

To put that into greater context, Barcelona have scored 63 goals in the same number of games, and so there is a clear issue there for Real Madrid and it has contributed to their inability to kill games off.

They may not have that problem from 2022 onwards though, as Marca report that club president Florentino Perez wants to mark 20 years under his stewardship, across two spells, with a bang as he’s eyeing two major signings.

Mbappe is said to be their prime target, while Haaland is also on their transfer shortlist as they seemingly plan on trying to rebuild their attack with a long-term strategy in mind.

While Mbappe, 21, has scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in 33 games so far this season as he has enjoyed another stellar campaign for Paris Saint-Germain, Haaland, 19, has bagged 40 goals and nine assists in 33 outings across spells with RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Combine that duo with the young talent that Zidane already has in the squad and the Spanish giants could be building an incredibly exciting and talented side for the future, with Perez seemingly keen to build another star-studded XI alongside plans for a stunning new stadium.

Time will tell what happens between now and then though and how that shapes those plans with Zidane also needing to deliver more immediate success.