Tottenham and Man Utd are both reportedly interested in Inter defender Diego Godin as they seemingly look to bolster their options at the back.

Godin, 34, enjoyed a stellar spell at Atletico Madrid prior to joining Inter last summer on a free transfer. Although he’s made 25 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far this season, he has struggled at times to adapt to Antonio Conte’s preferred three-man defence.

In turn, he has been left on the bench for five of the last 10 Serie A games, and that has seemingly contributed to question marks being raised over his future at the San Siro.

Despite his age, the Uruguayan international boasts a wealth of experience and quality to help shore up most defences in Europe, and it seems as though he won’t be short of interest if he decides on an exit at the end of the season.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, both Tottenham and Man Utd are interested in Godin, and so it remains to be seen if either can convince him to make the switch to England ahead of next season.

Spurs have conceded 40 goals in their 29 Premier League games so far this campaign, which gives them the joint worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the standings.

Meanwhile, United have conceded 30 goals in the same number of outings, and so with the fourth best defensive record in the top flight and having splashed out on Harry Maguire last summer, it doesn’t seem as though that necessarily needs to be a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That would suggest that Tottenham’s need is greater, but both clubs are linked in the report and so it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho can successfully fend off his former club and land a touted target.