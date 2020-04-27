Video: Neymar shows his musical talents on the piano

Neymar has been practising some new skills during the coronavirus lockdown as he posted a video of himself playing the piano.

This comes shortly after news that the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star had been spending time in lockdown in his £7m mansion on the outskirts of Rio as per an earlier report and now he’s showing his skills in another department which isn’t related to football whatsoever.

As seen in the video below, Neymar recorded a short clip of him playing a grand piano and it sounds rather good…

? Neymar or @johnlegend? The PSG man has found a new talent in lockdownpic.twitter.com/KiOt0Zi6Xa — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 26, 2020

It certainly is a brilliant effort from Neymar who is showcasing his talents and abilities outside of football during the coronavirus lockdown.