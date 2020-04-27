“We were totally surprised” – Ronaldinho attempts to explain passport confusion that landed him in prison

According to Goal, Ronaldinho has shed light on the situation that landed him in prison with Paraguayan television channel ABC Color, this was the superstar’s first interview since his release from jail.

The report states that the football icon was arrested alongside is brother in early March for the alleged use of fake documents to enter Paraguay.

Ronaldinho revealed to ABC Color that himself and his brother were ‘totally surprised’ to learn that fake passport he was charged with using wasn’t ‘legal’.

The former PSG, Barcelona and Milan superstar added that he was actually in Paraguay to be at the launch of an online casino.

Ronaldinho even turned 40 behind bars, Samuel Eto’o sent his former teammate a heartwarming birthday message on social media at the time.

Goal add that the Brazilian legend was released from prison after 32 days, with the judge ruling that Ronaldinho and his brother can live in a hotel under house arrest as they await trail for their charges.

“It was a hard blow, I never imagined that I would go through such a situation. All my life I have sought to reach the highest professional level and bring joy to people with my football.” The former attacking midfielder also said that he used his religion to keep ‘faith’ whilst behind bars: “The warmth, affection and respect of all Paraguayans has been felt from the first day I arrived in the country until today, and I am very grateful.” “I have my faith. I always pray for things to go well and hopefully this will be over soon.” Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the ace’s house arrest in Paraguay, Ronaldinho cannot return home to Brazil, the legend is looking forward to seeing his mothers once these matters are handled: “The first thing will be to give a big kiss to my mother who has lived through these difficult days since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in her home,” “Then it will be to absorb the impact that this situation has generated and move forward with faith and strength.”

It’s added that Ronaldinho’s lawyers previously claimed that the fake Paraguayan passport he received was a gift from a sponsor.