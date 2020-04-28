Menu

Mourinho asks Tottenham to beat Chelsea & Barcelona to potential €30million transfer

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked the club for a transfer swoop for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to Don Balon, Spurs now look to be ahead of Barcelona in the running to sign the Cameroon international, who has really caught the eye with some fine performances in the Eredivisie.

Onana could be a necessary signing for Tottenham, who perhaps need to start thinking about a long-term replacement for ageing shot-stopper Hugo Lloris.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Onana by Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws and it remains to be seen if they can see off this apparent competition from Tottenham.

The Blues arguably need a new ‘keeper even more than Spurs, with Frank Lampard dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga from his starting line up on a few occasions in recent months.

Andre Onana has been linked with Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona

Onana would surely be an upgrade on the under-performing Spain international, and Chelsea won’t want to be beaten to his signature by one of their big six rivals.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could also benefit from signing Onana, despite having the reliable Marc-Andre ter Stegen as their number one.

Sport recently suggested the German shot-stopper’s future could be in doubt as contract talks with the player have stalled.

