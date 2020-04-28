With Mikel Arteta expected to enter the transfer market for Arsenal as soon as the window opens at the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign, the Gunners manager has been given hope of securing a midfield target.

Dani Ceballos hasn’t really had too much of an opportunity to show what he can do at the Emirates Stadium, but in the games that he has played for the north Londoners, he seems to have looked right at home.

Although AS report that Real Madrid would like the player to return to the club at the end of this season, they go on to say that he’s unlikely to play a big part in their plans in 2020/21 but is a player for the future. “I’ve not spoken to Zidane since I left,” Ceballos is quoted as saying.

The outlet understand that the player wants to cement himself a regular place in a first team in order to give himself the best chance of playing for Spain at Euro 2021, so being stuck on the bench again at the Santiago Bernabeu clearly won’t appeal.

Furthermore, although Real Betis would like him to return there, Los Blancos’ £43m price tag is likely to prove prohibitive. The Daily Express report that the current transfer record for the verdiblancos is €21m.

Arsenal are keen to make Ceballos’ loan spell permanent according to the Daily Express, and if they’re willing to stump up the money that Real are asking, there’s a good chance they’ll get their man.